‘Horse’s Ass’ Joe Biden ‘Defeated’ by Slice of Pizza, Says Fox News Contributor

President Joe Biden coughed during remarks in Warsaw on Friday after eating pizza with jalapeño peppers, Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discussed on Hannity.

Before discussing that dramatic and unexpected development, Hurt and guest host Pete Hegseth took issue with remarks the president made to members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Poland.

“We’re based on an idea,” Biden told them. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all women and men are created equal. Sounds corny, but it’s the truth of who we are. We’ve never lived up to it, but we never walked away from it.”

Biden also ate pizza with soldiers and afterward met with Polish President Andrezj Duda. As Biden spoke, he coughed and took a sip of his drink. He turned to Duda and said, “I was visiting our troops and I had pizza pie with hot peppers on it.”

Hegseth ridiculed Biden for talking about the country’s founding documents “dismissively.”

Hurt also expressed outrage at the president’s comments and called him a “horse’s ass” who was “defeated” by pizza.

“He says it in a room full of men and women, probably, who have sworn, who’ve signed up and sworn to give their lives not only for their fellow man beside them, but for that corny document,” Hurt said. “And they would walk into any fire to give up their life for that document. And to have this horse’s ass up there, their commander-in-chief, and I hate talking like this because he’s still the commander-in-chief. And out of respect to those men in that room, you know, you hate to drag the guy, but he shouldn’t be there. He needs to be taken away.”

Hurt added, “He is not fit for this.”

Then, as b-roll of Biden eating pizza aired, Hurt said, “And there he is, defeated by a slice of jalapeño pizza.”

Biden is the first president to be “defeated” by food on foreign soil since George H.W. Bush threw up on the prime minister of Japan during a dinner in Tokyo in 1992.

