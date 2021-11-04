‘Horsesh*t’: CNN’s John King Swears On Air While Discussing ‘Elitist’ Liberal Snobbishness

CNN’s John King offended the censors by saying the word “horseshit” during an Inside Politics discussion on the Election Day results.

King led the conversation on Thursday as he asked his panel how President Joe Biden and the Democrats have lost their connection with voters, as evidenced by how the gubernatorial races turned out in Virginia and New Jersey. Political commentator Paul Begala whacked Democrats in “the denialist caucus,” saying moderates and progressives are too wrapped up in their infighting while Republicans are running with “cultural racial dog whistles.”

“That’s a more effective strategy when the Democrats aren’t delivering on middle-class economics,” Begala said, “so the Democrats can do a lot to change this, and they by God better.”

From there, King examined how education and economic issues were a top priority for the Virginia gubernatorial election. On education, King said that “one of the challenges is some Democrats, forgive me, my language, get elitist about this. And they say ‘Horseshit. It’s not taught in Virginia schools, so forgot it. This won’t work.’ But it does work. So what’s the answer?”

Democratic pollster Margie Omero answered that many parents are not only upset about critical race theory, they’re also frustrated by the rules that schools have been saddled with thanks to the coronavirus. She couldn’t say, however, whether Terry McAuliffe’s defeat was a result of his debate moment with Glenn Youngkin where he said “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Watch above, via CNN.

