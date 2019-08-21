Congressman Andy Levin (D- MI) went on a tear against President Donald Trump tonight over his comments about the disloyalty of Jews who vote for Democrats.

“The President is at the center of a maelstrom of white supremacy and hate crimes,” says Rep. Andy Levin, reacting to President Trump’s comments about Jewish loyalty. “I don’t care whether he knows what he is doing or not. He is a danger to Jewish people in this country.” pic.twitter.com/BOJGO21M3f — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 21, 2019

Trump again said today, “In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that.”

On CNN’s Outfront, Levin said that it’s clearly anti-Semitic and added it would be “more trouble” if he didn’t even understand that to begin with.

Levin pointed to Trump’s “invasion” rhetoric about immigration and the similar language in that El Paso manifesto before saying, “The President is at the center of a maelstrom of white supremacy and hate crimes in this country. I don’t care whether he knows what he is doing or not. He is a danger to Jewish people in this country. He’s undermining the incredibly important alliance between America and Israel.”

He added that America’s allies understand “that he doesn’t represent the will of the American people” and that the U.S. needs a president who can help “restore” relationships with other nations.

You can watch above, via CNN.

