President Donald Trump doubled down on his comments from yesterday that Jews who vote Democrat are disloyal to Israel.

“In my opinion, the Democrats have gone very far away from Israel. I cannot understand how they can do that,” said Trump. “They don’t want to fund Israel. They want to take away foreign aid to Israel. They want to do a lot of bad things to Israel. In my opinion, you vote for a Democrat, you’re being very disloyal to Jewish people and very disloyal to Israel. And only weak people would say anything other than that.”

Answering questions about Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Trump said yesterday, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

“No president has done what I’ve done,” the president explained today. He mentioned, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and his tough stance on Iran.

He said that “AOC plus three,” referring to Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, are “anti-Semites” and “against Israel.” He again said they are the “face of the Democratic Party.”

“If you vote for a Democrat, you’re very, very disloyal to Israel and the Jewish people,” the president repeated.

