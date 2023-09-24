House Republican Actually Defends Embattled Dem Senator Menendez Amid Bribery Charges (Shocker — It’s George Santos)

As Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) faces criminal charges for bribery along with calls to leave office from his fellow Democrats, one House Republican on Capitol Hill is actually willing to defend him — George Santos.

On Friday, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York charged the New Jersey lawmaker along with his wife Nadine Menendez — in connection with three associates in a scheme to benefit the government of Egypt. During a raid on Menendez’s home, three gold bars estimated to be worth $100,000 as well as $480,000 in cash stuffed into various clothing and a safe were found by law enforcement.

Many prominent Democrats in Congress and political leaders in New Jersey have called on Menendez to resign amid his ongoing legal issues.

However, Santos, who is also facing federal criminal charges, believes Menendez should remain in office, noting that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“Do you think Senator Menendez should resign, given his indictment,” NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin asked Santos as he made his way through the Capitol.

“I think due process is important and I think he has a right to defend himself,” Santos said. “He’s innocent until proven guilty. The media has to stop acting like everybody is guilty before they’re even judged by a jury. So, no, I think everybody is innocent until proven guilty. When did we walk away from the fabric of our Constitution that everybody has a presumption of innocence before anything else? So I don’t think he should resign.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com