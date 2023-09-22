Fox News Host Points Out Menendez Prosecution Shows Justice Department Isn’t Only ‘Weaponized’ Against Republicans

Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz completely dismissed the claim, pushed by Republicans and regularly promoted on his own network, that the Department of Justice operates on a two-tiered justice system.

As former President Donald Trump faced multiple criminal indictments over, among other things, his handling of classified documents and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Republicans and Fox News hosts have claimed the DOJ is being weaponized against the GOP.

They have pointed to the DOJ’s reluctance to prosecute Hunter Biden for gun and tax crimes, claiming that showed favoritism towards Democrats. However, the younger Biden is now facing serious criminal charges, and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) was recently indicted for bribery.

On Friday, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York brought forward charges of bribery against the lawmaker along with his wife Nadine Menendez in connection with three New Jersey businessmen.

Kurtz tweeted out his thoughts on the matter, pointing out that the indictment shows the DOJ is not weaponizing the law against just the GOP.

“I don’t know if Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is innocent or guilty of this federal bribery indictment–he was found with gold bars?–but doesn’t this show that Justice isn’t only “weaponized” against Republicans,” Kurtz wrote in a Friday morning post.

The raid on Menendez’s home by the law enforcement found three gold bars estimated to be worth $100,000 as well as $480,000 in cash stuffed into various clothing and a safe.

