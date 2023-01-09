House Republican Pounces Amid Biden Classified Docs Report: ‘What Was He Doing with Classified Information?’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) demanded answers on CNN after it was reported that classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found in one of his private offices.

On Monday, CNN reported roughly a dozen “highly sensitive” documents were found in Biden’s office at the University of Pennsylvania. Attorneys for Biden found them in November and informed the National Archives, CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez reported.

The matter has been referred to the Justice Department for an investigation. On The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer asked Donalds for his reaction to the news.

The Florida Republican said:

My reaction is pretty simple. I’m wondering why the vice president of the United States had classified documents outside of the hands of the intelligence community. Listen, it’s been pretty clear that presidents do have some classified documents, but the difference between a president and everybody else is the president has the ability to declassify information. The vice president has no ability to declassify information. So number one, what was he doing with classified information in his possession? Number two, why did it take six years? I want to stress this for the American people. Joe Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Donalds said reporting Biden held classified documents for “six years” after former President Barack Obama’s second term is “incredibly concerning.”

The lawmaker also complained former President Donald Trump’s home was raided last August after he refused to turn over classified documents.

“We know other presidents have had classified information, but why was there a raid on Mar-a-Lago, and now this story kind of seeps out and everybody’s saying, ‘Oh, we want to get to the bottom of it,’ and everybody’s giving the benefit of the doubt,” Donalds said.

Watch above, via CNN.

