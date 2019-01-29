Howard Schultz Says He Won’t Run as a Democrat Because of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Policies

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz pinned his potential decision to run as an independent in 2020 on policies from the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I respect the Democratic Party,” Schultz told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview Monday night. “I no longer feel affiliated because I don’t know their views represent the majority of Americans. I don’t think we want a 70 percent income tax in America.”

Schultz, the billionaire former executive who floated a White House run as a “centrist independent” on Sunday, is referencing freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to place a marginal tax rate on income higher than $10 million.

“The way I’ve come to this decision is, I believe that if I ran as a Democrat, I would have to say things that I know in my heart I do not believe, and I would have to be disingenuous,” Schultz added. He cited government funded health care as another example of far left policies that led him to run as an independent — a move that has garnered criticism.

