AOC Reveals Whether She’d Rather Have Trump or Tucker Carlson as President

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was asked by TMZ if she’d rather have Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson as president of the United States.

Earlier in April, TMZ launched TMZ DC. This new bureau of correspondents has essentially taken TMZ’s usual antics to the nation’s capital, asking lawmakers unorthodox questions while also pressing them on a number of current issues. Just last week, TMZ DC co-managing editor Jacob Wasserman asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if he felt a “power trip” when carrying out attack orders.

On Wednesday, TMZ caught up with Ocasio-Cortez and posed a curious hypothetical scenario: would she replace Trump with Tucker Carlson in the Oval Office?

“Oh boy,” she began. “I don’t know. I don’t think so, but I– it’s kind of a toss-up. I’m not really sure.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she believes whether a female or a gay president will move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. first. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/n5yCc0mOws — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2026

The TMZ correspondent then followed up by asking if she thought the U.S. would get a gay president first or a female one. Ocasio-Cortez suggested the former might have already been done.

“Well, we don’t know if we’ve already had a gay president, to be honest with you” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think there are chances that maybe we have, but I don’t know.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!