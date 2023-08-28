‘How’s Baby Karine?’: Karine Jean-Pierre and Peter Doocy Trade Jokes After the Fox Reporter Returns to Briefing Room

White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre and Fox News’ Peter Doocy traded jokes during a friendly exchange that preceded a testier one during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

“I miss you! Welcome back!” exclaimed a smiling Jean-Pierre after calling on Doocy, who thanked his frequent sparring partner and declared that it was “good to be back.”

“How’s baby Karine?” she asked to laughs from the journalists in the room, including Doocy, who said she was well.

“Or baby KJP?” teased the press secretary.

“Very nice to her dad, just like adult KJP,” answered Doocy to more laughs, including from himself and Jean-Pierre.

“That’s good,” she admitted before Doocy began to quiz her about a report that the administration might release new guidance recommending Americans limit themselves to just two beers a week.

“I, I… Where is this coming from?” asked Jean-Pierre. “Maybe I didn’t miss you so much.”

Doocy returned to work earlier this month after taking time off to spend time with his infant daughter, who is named Bridget — not Karine.

The White House correspondent shared pictures of himself with his daughter during a Fox & Friends segment featuring his father in August and reflected on his time off.

Doocy took his paternity leave after his wife Hillary Vaughn, a reporter for Fox Business Network, took her maternity leave immediately after having their child.

“It was really nice, we did something that I learned about here at the White House over the last couple years. I would just spend most of the day talking to my child about her overseas business dealings,” joked Doocy at the time.

