‘Humbled’ Chris Cuomo Debuts New Show by Ripping ‘Manufactured Division’ and Offering a Mea Culpa After Scandalous CNN Exit

Chris Cuomo debuted his new nightly show, Cuomo, Monday on NewsNation by attacking partisan politics and saying he has been “humbled” in the 10 months since he was fired by CNN amid various scandals.

The former network mainstay vowed to appeal to the middle and to hold extremes on both sides of the political aisle accountable, but not before he explained he has been on a path of personal growth.

In a lengthy monologue, the host stated:

I’d like to just dive right into the issues that are being ignored at home and abroad, and we will, but obviously, this isn’t a normal show start, given how I got here. So, a word about that first. Shakespeare wrote in The Tempest that the past is prologue, meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment. And so it is with me being here with you tonight, I believe that. I’ve learned lessons, good and bad, in the past many months. I’ve relied on my family, my friends, my therapist and thankfully it’s been the case that what doesn’t kill us does make us stronger. I’ve been humbled by what happened and I’m also hungry to do better in a way that I’ve never been before.

Cuomo said his show would, like him, be “different.” He claimed he has changed drastically after 10 months off the air.

He also vowed to use his experience as the son and brother of former Democratic governors, and an employee at ABC News, Fox News and CNN, to bring something to TV that runs counter to the “groupthink” of partisan reporting.

He also criticized extremes in both journalism and in the country’s electorate.

“I’m not coming from a place of cynicism,” Cuomo said. “I’m an optimist and there’s good news you will hear about that makes us great and you will see how the faces and places in this nation are interconnected and interdependent – that we still dare to care about one another, both across the street or across the country.”

Cuomo added, “We are manipulated by manufactured division that only works to advance the interests of the fringe and the fake.”

