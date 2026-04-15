‘Get a Better Sense of Humor’: Karoline Leavitt Lashes Out at The Wall Street Journal for Asking About Trump Diet Soda-Cancer Theory

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recommended The Wall Street Journal get a “better sense of humor” on Wednesday after a reporter posed question about President Donald Trump’s beliefs about diet soda and cancer.

The Wall Street Journal’s Annie Linsky asked Leavitt about Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz’s claim that Trump believes diet soda killing cancer cells.

Dr. Oz joined Donald Trump Jr. on the Triggered podcast recently, where he recalled Trump talking to him about diet soda and cancer.

Dr. Oz said the president has argued “diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on grass, so therefore it must kill cancer cells in the body.”

Leavitt claimed on Wednesday that it’s a “joke” she’s heard the president tell before and the media shouldn’t take it so seriously.

“I think you know the president has a very good sense of humor. It’s one of his most under-reported characteristics, I would say,” she said.

Check out the exchange below:

ANNIE LINSKY: I have a question for you and also for the Treasury Secretary. First of all, there was an interview that Dr. Mehmet Oz did recently where he described the president’s views on his own diet. He said that he argued that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass and if you pour it onto the grass, the grass is killed and it therefore must kill cancer cells. I’m wondering was this an accurate description of how the president sees [this]? KAROLINE LEAVITT: Look, as we all know in this room, I think you know the president has a very good sense of humor. It’s one of his most under-reported characteristics, I would say. I have heard him tell this joke before. I think The Wall Street Journal should get a better sense of humor.

Watch above via Fox News.

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