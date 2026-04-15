‘Reject Her!’ Sunny Hostin Brawls With Joy Behar Over Whether to Welcome Anti-Trump Converts Like MTG

The View’s Sunny Hostin rejected her co-host Joy Behar’s call to embrace and welcome supporters of President Donald Trump who have turned into vocal critics, with Hostin pushing for people like Marjorie Taylor Greene to be rejected.

The hosts of The View were split on Wednesday after watching a clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) saying earlier this week that Democrats should welcome past MAGA stars like Greene into the fold. The two lawmakers have had plenty of issues with each other over the years, but Omar said she thanked Greene before she left Congress for standing against Trump on a number of issues, like the Epstein files and more.

Behar backed Omar’s call, saying she welcomes people like Greene into the anti-Trump tent, though Sara Haines quickly called out Greene’s association to conspiracy theory figures like Alex Jones. Hostin then jumped in to declare Greene should be rejected “altogether.”

Greene’s first interview after leaving Congress was on The View earlier this year.

Behar said:

It seems to me that they are seeing the emergency that we’re in right now with Trump in the White House. Every day he becomes more erratic, he’s starting to say crazy things. Every day it’s crazier and crazier. And so I think that they’re beginning to see that. And you know, I always will welcome — if you’ve seen the light, come right into my tent. There’s a lot of room for the never-Trumpers and the non-Trumpers. So maybe that’s what it’s gonna be.

“I love when someone sees the light on an issue, but the details matter, because Marjorie Taylor Greene, the whole idea that she now sees Donald Trump for someone that she doesn’t trust anymore or whatever, fine. But she still dances in circles of anti-Semitism, mingles with people like Nick Fuentes, goes on Alex Jones’ podcast,” Haines responded.

Behar then asked if Greene should be “rejected altogether.”

“Yes, we should reject her altogether,” Hostin said. “I’m sorry, Joy.”

Behar stuck by her stance against Haines and Hostin, saying she doesn’t “hold grudges.”

“Why are you so welcoming, Joy?” Hostin asked.

“I’m not welcoming. I don’t hold grudges. If they want to come over to my side, I’m taking them,” Behar said.

“Well, I’m gonna hold a grudge,” Hostin shot back, adding that Greene needs to “go amongst her people and convince her people.”

“That’s what she did,” Whoopi Goldberg argued, saying Greene has taken her Trump criticism to right-wing shows.

“In terms of welcoming her with open arms like Joy wants to do and give her a big bear hug, I’m not gonna do that,” Hostin said, agreeing Greene should keep talking to fellow Trump supporters.

Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to take a down-the-middle approach, saying she understands the perspectives of both Behar and Hostin. She argued, however, for the necessity of building your “coalition.”

“You want to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a big bear hug?!” Hostin asked.

“Let her tell you what she wants to do. Stop, calm down,” Goldberg said.

Griffin continued:

On a human level, if somebody passionately agrees with me on one issue and we disagree on other things, I look for the movement forward we could have on that one issue, even if I may never agree on that other thing. But politically speaking, there are some candidates and some Democrats who’ve been out there and saying, I don’t want a single Trump voter, I do not need a single one. Jasmine Crockett famously said that and James Talarico beat her for the Senate nomination in Texas as the Democrat.

Watch above via ABC.

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