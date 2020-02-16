comScore

‘HUMPTY DUMPTY!’ Sean Hannity Goes on Fiery Tweetstorm Against CNN’s Brian Stelter

By Ken MeyerFeb 16th, 2020, 3:38 pm

Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after Brian Stelter on Twitter in light of the CNN host’s admission that he shouldn’t have taken Michael Avenatti seriously.

On Sunday, Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to express a level of regret for the part he played in catapulting Avenatti to media stardom, now that the notorious attorney has been convicted for extortion. Hannity has sparred with Stelter numerous times on Twitter in the past, but since it has been some time, the Fox host warned his followers what was coming while predicting how it would be covered in the media.

That was the wind-up, now watch him go:

Of all the media reporters Hannity attacked, CNN’s Oliver Darcy was the first to respond.

It is also worth noting Stelter announced on Saturday night that he sent a number of fact-checking questions to Hannity’s lawyers and acquaintances, just for the Fox host to start attacking him afterwards.

