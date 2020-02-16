Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after Brian Stelter on Twitter in light of the CNN host’s admission that he shouldn’t have taken Michael Avenatti seriously.

On Sunday, Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to express a level of regret for the part he played in catapulting Avenatti to media stardom, now that the notorious attorney has been convicted for extortion. Hannity has sparred with Stelter numerous times on Twitter in the past, but since it has been some time, the Fox host warned his followers what was coming while predicting how it would be covered in the media.

Alright, I haven’t done this in a while and I’m sure the write-ups will say “Hannity rages in a tweet storm against .@brianstelter and CNN.” But here it goes… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

That was the wind-up, now watch him go:

.@Brianstelter

Humpty, the level of arrogance you have is incredible. There’s a reason why crowds of thousands yell “CNN sucks.” Because it DOES… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

.@brianstelter You’ve deluded yourself into believing you are a news man. You’re not. You and your creepy assistant Oliver are nothing more than Jeff Zucker’s stenographers… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

..In case you don’t read ratings—it’s not working. How is it that for the past 3 years your network has done nothing but hate Trump and bash Fox News 24/7? You spread lies and conspiracy theories and make your audience believe that Trump’s days are numbered…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

.. Oh—and if you have an extra 5 minutes you’ll thrown in that Sean Hannity sucks… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

Humpty, how is it that a talk show host on Fox News was right & you were wrong on: Richard Jewel, Ferguson, Duke Lacrosse, Freddie Gray, Russia Collusion, FISA abuse, the Deep State & Nicholas Sandmann? By the way, how much did fake news CNN pay Nicholas Sandmann? .@brianstelter — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

Now, that being said, I want to encourage you to keep doing exactly what you’re doing because it is a spectacular failure. Don’t change a thing, Humpty. Keep going with your low ratings. And that goes for your BFF and fellow Hannity-hater, Erik Pimple over at WAPO as well. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 16, 2020

Of all the media reporters Hannity attacked, CNN’s Oliver Darcy was the first to respond.

Given the level of stenography you do for the man sitting in the White House, it is quite rich for you to make that accusation against anyone else. https://t.co/5TmfVcL7Nw — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 16, 2020

It is also worth noting Stelter announced on Saturday night that he sent a number of fact-checking questions to Hannity’s lawyers and acquaintances, just for the Fox host to start attacking him afterwards.

For my forthcoming book about Fox and Trump, I sent fact-checking Q's to some of Hannity's lawyers and confidants today. A few hours later, Hannity lobbed a bunch of Twitter missiles at me. Complete coincidence! https://t.co/TMAdx57BFS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 16, 2020

