Hunter Biden sat down with Jimmy Kimmell recently to promote his new book Beautiful Things, an interview that aired Thursday night. The 13-minute conversation was largely jovial and addressed many issues covered in the book, namely his crack addiction, his recovery, and of course, the place he played in the 2020 election that led his father to the White House.

But the most interesting bit for political media folks was his dismissal of the laptop story that formed what some saw as evidence of corruption and others saw as a smear based on disinformation.

Kimmell brought up the laptop during the interview, noting a previous interview in which Mr. Biden claimed that he didn’t know if the laptop was his. At first, Kimmell admitted that explanation was “hard to believe, unless you read the book, and then it’s like, ‘I’m surprised you have shoes on.'”

Hunter went with the joke, suggesting that putting his pants on was the real problem, before admitting again that he really didn’t know if the laptop was his.

“I really don’t know, and the fact of the matter is, it’s a red herring,” Biden explained. (A red herring is defined as an intentionally misleading bit of information or clue.)

Biden continued to dismiss the story, saying that it is within his rights to question anything that comes from the office of Rudy Giuliani, who was the individual who brought the laptop story to light. This is where the story requires precise explanation, as it has become a hotly debated topic that is impossible to sum up, but here goes…

In October of 2020, just weeks before the general election, then-President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Giuliani delivered a hard drive to the offices of the NY Post claiming that it was a copy of a laptop that Hunter left and ostensibly forgot about at a Delaware computer repair store. The headline of the NY Post story was “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”

No other news organization was given access to the hard drive until recently it seems, so while the images were terribly embarrassing for the recovering crack addict, the lack of metadata included in some of the emails meant that they could not be independently verified.

The origins of this story were so specious that the writer of the bombshell NY Post report refused to put his name on it, and the bylines were given to two reporters, one of whom who had never published a story. Mediaite first reported that even Fox News declined to run the laptop story unless they were provided the necessary time to verify its source.

Many prematurely derided the laptop story as fake, and others quickly embraced it as proof of corrupt behavior between the Bidens and Ukraine. What we do know is that the FBI is in possession of a laptop (or more) that came from a computer repair shop, and a removable hard drive with embarrassing content was delivered to the NY Post.

Recently, The Daily Mail was able to get a chance to look at the hard drive, and even had experts inspect the material, from which they claimed that it “appeared” that there was no malfeasance or third-party hacking of the material.

Neither the NY Post nor the Daily Mail can boast the sort of journalistic reputation such that one can take these sort of reports to the bank, as they are both better suited for the tabloid gossip that makes them so popular. But anyone looking at the images can see with their own eyes that Hunter Biden struggled with addiction and made some very curious, if not really bad, decisions in his life. That is not in dispute.

But embarrassing images do not mean corruption, and it is the jpeg that purported to be emails that appeared to show Ukrainian energy executives thanking Hunter for connections with his father Joe Biden, the “smoking gun” email that the Post blared about in it’s headline, which still remains unverified. Could still very well be true, but until it is confirmed by authorities or examined by a media outlet less kind to the Trump family? There are still reasonable questions about its veracity.

A declassified report was released by the Biden Administration last month that revealed that all 18 intelligence agencies have concluded, with a high degree of confidence, that Russian intel operations led a disinformation campaign against Joe Biden suggesting that high-ranking officials within the Trump campaign helped with. That report was filed on January 7th, however, during the final days of the Trump administration.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]