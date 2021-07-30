According to data recently released by the CDC, unvaccinated people represent the vast majority of hospitalized patients due to Covid-19, which raises the question, what were these people thinking?

CNN’s Miguel Marquez sought to answer that question by visiting Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he found Aimee Matzen, who is struggling to breathe and exhausted by Covid.

“The fact that I am here now, I am furious with myself,” she told Marquez while struggling to breathe. “Because I was not vaccinated.” Matzen is currently in the Covid-19 intensive care unit where she is receiving oxygen treatments and hopes she stays well enough to avoid getting hooked up to a ventilator.

CNN has been featuring more examples of unvaccinated Covid patients regretting their decisions to avoid getting inoculated from the potentially deadly contagion. And while some cynics might dismiss these reports as “blaming and shaming,” Marquez is never disrespectful towards his subjects.

Also? These sorts of reports are great motivation for the unvaccinated to see the consequences of their decision. Presuming any of them are watching CNN.

Watch above via CNN.

