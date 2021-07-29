“The unvaccinated are prolonging this pandemic. The unvaccinated are accelerating this pandemic.”

CNN New Day’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar were unsparing in their fact-based report on how the “summer surge of Covid in the US” is solely the responsibility of the unvaccinated.

The segment came on the heels of the CDC effectively re-upping their indoor mask guidance for areas seeing a surge in cases due to new data that shows even the vaccinated can carry a viral load that — while not a significant threat to their vaccinated selves — can be fatal for the unvaccinated around them.

Or as Berman said, “the main reason the CDC says it was compelled to change its mask guidance and essentially punish the vaccinated was because of cases among unvaccinated.” Throughout the segment, a lower-third chyron blared “Yes, Facts Show the Unvaccinated Are to Blame for the Surge.”

The segment featured a number of graphs and statistics that detail areas seeing a surge in both infections and hospitalizations due to the delta variant of the Covid-19 contagion. As CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy made clear last week, the current state of this particular health risk is clear: it is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

And while Berman and Keilar were clear in not shaming anyone, they were crystal clear in placing responsibility on vaccine-hesitant Americans. Or as Berman said, “pointing all this out is not about shaming anyone, but not pointing it out ignores reality. It ignores what needs to change. And who needs to change. The solution is available with a shot.”

