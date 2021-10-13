‘I Am Overwhelmed’: William Shatner Hugs Jeff Bezos, Gives Emotional Address After Returning to Earth

Star Trek actor William Shatner was brimming with emotion as he spoke to Jeff Bezos after flying into space and returning to Earth.

Blue Origin completed their second passenger flight mission to space on Wednesday, launching Shatner and his 3 crew-mates into space with their New Shepard reusable rocket. Bezos greeted the four astronauts after their capsule successfully parachuted back down to Texas, and he stood by Shatner as the actor spoke to reporters about the enormity of the experience.

At one point, Shatner put his arms around Bezos’ shoulders and told him “what you have given me is the most profound experience I could have.”

“I am so filled with emotion about what just happened,” he said. “It’s extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.”

Shatner and Bezos fully embraced as the actor continued to speak, growing steadily more emotional as he went. The two of them also spoke of the experiences they shared since Bezos took a Blue Origin craft into space just months beforehand.

“I am overwhelmed,” Shatner went on. The two of them also agreed “that wasn’t anything like the simulation” they experienced in their mission training.

Watch above, via Fox News.

