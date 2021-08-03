‘I Do It With Everyone’: Andrew Cuomo’s Slideshow Showing Him Touching People Draws Mockery

By Leia IdlibyAug 3rd, 2021, 1:53 pm
 

Fox News’ Emily Compagno was one of many to swipe at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for airing a slideshow of him kissing and touching multiple people in an effort to refute recent findings that he sexually harassed current and former state employees.

“From top to bottom, the governor’s response was one more example of the hubris that has carried him through, not only this entire investigation but frankly the years prior, which now we understand brought with it a host — a workplace culture of ‘toxic vindictiveness and abusiveness,'” Compagno said on Tuesday, following both the announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ on her investigation, and a response from Cuomo.

Compagno went on to accuse Cuomo of “mansplaining” throughout his response, defending his intent, and using a “woe is me” tone, noting that it does not matter what his intentions were — a critique the governor himself has used to support victims of harassment and assault.

The Fox News host went on to decry Cuomo for subjecting viewers to “a montage of him kissing people like Robert De Niro, as if to remind us of the power he has in the network he holds.”

“He embarked on victim shaming,” she added, later hitting at his “I do it with everyone” defense.

“Doing it to everyone does not make it ok, and doing it outside of work doesn’t make it ok inside of work even though the attorney general and the investigators made sure to describe in detail that he has engaged in the inappropriate workplace behavior with both members of staff and also outside people,” she continued. “It was not just limited to the administration.”

Compagno was one of many to denounce Cuomo’s slideshow, many also roasting the governor on Twitter:

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: