‘I Do It With Everyone’: Andrew Cuomo’s Slideshow Showing Him Touching People Draws Mockery

Fox News’ Emily Compagno was one of many to swipe at Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for airing a slideshow of him kissing and touching multiple people in an effort to refute recent findings that he sexually harassed current and former state employees.

“From top to bottom, the governor’s response was one more example of the hubris that has carried him through, not only this entire investigation but frankly the years prior, which now we understand brought with it a host — a workplace culture of ‘toxic vindictiveness and abusiveness,'” Compagno said on Tuesday, following both the announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ on her investigation, and a response from Cuomo.

Compagno went on to accuse Cuomo of “mansplaining” throughout his response, defending his intent, and using a “woe is me” tone, noting that it does not matter what his intentions were — a critique the governor himself has used to support victims of harassment and assault.

The Fox News host went on to decry Cuomo for subjecting viewers to “a montage of him kissing people like Robert De Niro, as if to remind us of the power he has in the network he holds.”

“He embarked on victim shaming,” she added, later hitting at his “I do it with everyone” defense.

“Doing it to everyone does not make it ok, and doing it outside of work doesn’t make it ok inside of work even though the attorney general and the investigators made sure to describe in detail that he has engaged in the inappropriate workplace behavior with both members of staff and also outside people,” she continued. “It was not just limited to the administration.”

Compagno was one of many to denounce Cuomo’s slideshow, many also roasting the governor on Twitter:

Chuck Todd just had to point out that the montage of Cuomo touching people was made by the governor’s office and not B-roll from MSNBC. What a time to be alive — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) August 3, 2021

A slideshow of @NYGovCuomo kissing people does NOT negate that he sexually harassed his employees. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) August 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo really thought this montage was a good idea pic.twitter.com/yTzzP9mdaD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 3, 2021

I’m still struck by Cuomo’s slideshow of himself kissing and hugging people. Is that supposed to be evidence that he doesn’t give unwanted kisses and hugs? That no one should be offended because he does it to everyone? — Carter Sherman (@carter_sherman) August 3, 2021

I want an interview with whatever staffer had to comb 12-20 years of Getty Images to find the kissing slideshow photos — tom mckenna (@tmckenna1) August 3, 2021

“In order to refute allegations that I pooped in her mailbox, please enjoy this slideshow of me pooping in EVERYONE’S mailbox.” https://t.co/MT5VHasBLp — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) August 3, 2021

Telling Cuomo his kissing slideshow was ready to go pic.twitter.com/Hk5Gu84XaU — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) August 3, 2021

So some aide in Gov. Cuomo’s office had to put the touchy-feely slideshow together. https://t.co/kE3BjZycq9 — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) August 3, 2021

Nobody: Cuomo: Look at this slideshow of me doing a creepy thing to everyone therefore I’m innocent — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) August 3, 2021

i’ll never forget the slideshow — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 3, 2021

That slideshow though… ! — Jan vaxxed & still masked-up Ransom (@Jan_Ransom) August 3, 2021

Asking @NYSenate Finance Chair @LizKrueger to find out how much tax payers paid for Cuomo’s pre-recorded video and the slideshow super cuts. Asking for a friend and by that I mean 19.45 million residents and tax payers. — Ben Kallos (@kallos) August 3, 2021

“I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hug people. men and women.” – @NYGovCuomo with a slideshow of him kissing ppl. He says he’ll bring in sexual harassment expert to train ppl including him — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) August 3, 2021

I’m glad I wasn’t the only one to find Cuomo’s slideshow of kissing people distasteful. I get what his team was trying to do, but how in the heck did they think that would be perceived? https://t.co/2T6HyxJDIh — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 3, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com