Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said on Fox News he has yet to see evidence indicating President Joe Biden has been compromised by his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

Grassley is the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee and has investigated the younger Biden’s ties to China.

“Do you have evidence, senator, that would lead to you believe that Joe is potentially compromised by the Chinese?” asked Jesse Watters.

“I only have enough evidence that that’s a legitimate question,” the senator responded. “I do not have evidence that goes as far as you’d like to have me say it go[es], or if I could say it I would say it.”

At issue is an arrangement with a Chinese energy company called CEFC China Energy. The company paid $4.8 million to entities belonging to Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden (Joe’s brother) over a 14-month span. A Washington Post investigation did not turn up evidence that Joe Biden had personally benefitted from the arrangement or was even aware of it. Nonetheless, the episode was yet another example of a politician’s relatives seemingly benefitting off the family name.

“And then it raises the question,” Grassley stated. “Does this compromise the national security of the United States? Do they have enough on them to get something out of a president of the United States? I can’t answer that question.”

Watters asked Grassley about the money being put into Biden bank accounts by Chinese entities.

“Doesn’t that lead most fair-minded people to believe that maybe that money is influencing the president of the United States’ decisions and that could affect our national security?” he queried.

“It could mean that,” Grassley responded. “If I had enough evidence to say that you’re 100% right, I would be willing to say that. But I think I have a reputation of just going by the facts and following the money, and right now I can’t go that far. But there are other people that have and we ought to probably take that into consideration, but other people are doing that.”

Grassley concluded, “But I think we have to take a day at a time and just follow the facts where they take you.”

Watch above via Fox News.

