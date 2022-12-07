‘I Don’t Understand What Our Former Boss Is Doing’: Kudlow Hits Trump Over Fuentes Dinner, Call to End Constitution

Fox Business host and former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow took his ex-boss and former President Donald Trump to task over his recent behavior.

Trump drew widespread condemnation after it was reported he dined at Mar-a-Lago with White nationalist Nick Fuentes and his fellow anti-Semite Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. A week later, Trump called for the “termination” of the Constitution so a new presidential election can be held. The former president has falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him.

All of this was a bit too much for Kudlow, who on Wednesday offered his strongest criticism yet of the man whose White House he worked in. Speaking with fellow former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, the Fox Business host put his cards on the table:

I want to clear the air. I want to get this out of here. I don’t understand what our former boss is doing. I love the guy, but I do not understand Kanye West, hanging out with White nationalists, hanging out with anti-Semitic people, talking about ending the Constitution or postponing the Constitution. I don’t get it. I don’t know why he’s saying it. And if he says it, why hasn’t he given, you know, apologized for it or corrected the record or something? Because he’s losing support left and right. I hear it everywhere. Help me.

Conway responded by saying Mar-a-Lago should have a more robust vetting system in place to prevent Trump from having dinner with well-known bigots.

“I’m very concerned that there isn’t a system in place where the president isn’t button-holed into sitting across the table at Mar-a-Lago, where a person isn’t vetted and there are no surprises at the last moment,” she said. “Again, he should just completely distance himself from that.”

Kudlow said it’s incumbent on Trump to speak out forcefully.

“But he’s got to make a statement, Kellyanne,” he said. “And also, this business about suspending the Constitution because we learned there was free speech by finagling with Twitter. I mean, come on. You don’t suspend the Constitution. And he’s got to get off 2020. He just has to. He gave a good speech when he declared for president, although I think that was premature, but whatever. It was a pretty good speech. Since then, he’s just gone into a ditch. He’ll never climb out of it.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

