Marjorie Taylor Greene Fumes She Wasn’t Asked to Campaign Statewide for Herschel Walker: ‘Extremely Insulting’

The reason Herschel Walker lost his Georgia runoff, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), is because his advisers didn’t have her campaigning statewide for him, a rejection she called “extremely insulting.”

Greene made the comments on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, saying she was going to “lay this out real clear for everyone to understand.” She blasted the campaign consultants who she described as looking “down” on Georgia from the “30,000-foot view” and “arrogantly think they know how races in our state.”

These consultants, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), were “the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” said Greene, complaining that this was now “three races” that the GOP establishment had lost in her state, presumably meaning Warnock’s runoff victory Tuesday, his original runoff win in 2020, and Sen. John Ossoff’s (D-GA) runoff win that year as well.

It should be noted that Walker was, to put it mildly, a highly problematic candidate, with a seemingly endless parade of gaffes and scandals vastly overshadowing any effort his campaign made to paint incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as too liberal or tied to some of the Biden administration’s less popular policies.

Other Georgia Republicans viewed as independent of former President Donald Trump and less bedraggled by their own imbroglios coasted to re-election, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Moreover, Graham was a highly visible presence for Walker on the campaign trail, attending events with the candidate and promoting him during Fox News appearances. And the McConnell-allied Senate Leadership Fund dropped $18 million into the Georgia runoff, according to a report by Politico, comprised of “$2.5 million went to running a ground game operation developed by Gov. Brian Kemp’s team, with the rest buying TV, radio, digital and mail advertising spots, along with texts and calls to voters.”

Greene, who has passed zero legislation during her time in Congress, ignored such details and declared that Walker’s loss was now the “third strike” for the GOP establishment, “and you’re out – you don’t belong in our state running key races anymore. No thank you, we don’t want your help.”

She then complained about how the campaign had “never asked very often by the Herschel Walker campaign to come speak at any of his campaign events,” only inviting her two or three times to events in her own rural northwest Georgia district, and not the larger events taking place all over the state, which she said she found “extremely insulting.”

