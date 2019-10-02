‘I Was Too Serious’: Hillary Clinton Expresses Regrets From 2016, Says She Could Have Been More ‘Open’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed regrets for how she ran her 2016 campaign during a Wednesday appearance on The View, in which she acknowledged being “too serious” during the race.

Clinton, who appeared on the ABC talk show to promote her newly released work, The Book of Gutsy Women, made the comments after being asked what Democrats should do “differently” in the 2020 race based on her own experience running against President Donald Trump.

“I’m a serious person but I’m also a fun person, but I think I probably came across as too serious,” she replied. “I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander-in-chief, and so I may have over-corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, well why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that.”

“I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been,” Clinton said, before adding that she takes “responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”

After noting that there were “unprecedented events” her campaign faced in 2016, like Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee, Clinton explained her advice for the current set of Democratic presidential candidates :

“Look, you can run the best campaign, you can be the nominee, but you can still lose because number one, you could lose with voter suppression and you had Stacey Abrams on and, you know, she is a champion for let everybody vote and at the end of the day who wins wins and who doesn’t doesn’t, or you could lose because of hacking and theft of material.”

Watch above, via ABC.

