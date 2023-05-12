Former Trump press secretary and current Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany fired a shot at veteran White House reporter April Ryan on Friday’s Outnumbered, saying she would refuse to call Ryan a journalist.

McEnany made the dig when introducing a press conference video where Ryan questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about a debunked claim that border guards were caught “whipping” migrants.

“Speaking of Mayorkas, there was quite a moment in the briefing that I wanted to highlight,” McEnany said. “It is when activist April Ryan, I will not call her a journalist, I’m sorry. She had this to say:”

RYAN: The southern border is not just Mexicans, it is Haitians, it’s Africans, particularly as we’ve seen with the Haitians being whipped with the reins of the horses. What is there — MAYORKAS: Well, let me just correct you right there, because, actually the investigation concluded that the whipping did not occur.

Pictures taken by photographer Paul Ratje at the border led many people to argue that Border Patrol agents were whipping migrants.

“So, the fact that it’s now been debunked, they have to own their words, and April Ryan is doubling down on the lie, the abject lie,” McEneny said.

“I wonder how we get in this position where we pitch to things that are categorized like race,” Harris Faulkner said. “I was confused by April Ryan’s questioning there anyway…”

The rest of Ryan’s exchange went as follows:

RYAN: I’m sorry, I saw it differently. They were whipped with something from the horse, reins from a horse, I, maybe either the video or the picture was fixed but what I saw was totally different. MAYORKAS: I’m gonna leave you as corrected.

