‘I Would Have Probably Been Wetting Myself’: Jesse Watters Praises Trump For His ‘Calm’ and ‘Steady’ Demeanor After Arraignment

Jesse Watters praised former President Donald Trump for his “calm” and “steady” demeanor after being arraigned in a D.C. courtroom for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump appeared for his third arraignment in the last four months today in Washington, D.C. The GOP frontrunner faces two other criminal cases, including federal charges over his handling of classified material after leaving the White House.

The Fox News primetime host also went after liberal media pundits for treating the arraignment like the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase by following Trump’s motorcade. Watters also noted that if he was being arranged like Trump in the courtroom he probably would have wetted himself.

“He seemed calm, steady, loose. You know, this is his third indictment. I would have probably been wetting myself,” Watters joked to his fellow Five panelists.

“By this January 6th indictment, we’re kind of tired of it,” he continued. “And all of them on the media, they say, ‘Oh my God, this is the biggest, this is airtight!’ And then you look at it and everybody says, ho-hum. But the drama unfolding on the screen really benefits this guy.

“They follow him around like it’s like the Bronco chase. You got cameras in the in the pursuing him. Reporters are tripping over themselves on wet tarmacs. And Biden’s on vacation. He’s passed out at the beach. I’m not sure they’re winning the media war,” Watters concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

