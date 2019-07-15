Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley spoke this afternoon in response to President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted that these congresswomen “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” (three of them were born in the United States) and said they should “go back” to where they came from:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Congresswoman Omar in particular went off on the president, pointing to “human rights abuses at the border,” saying he’s been “credibly accused of committing multiple crimes,” and bringing up comments he’s made like “grab ’em by the pussy” and his remarks about NFL players and how owners should say “get that son of a bitch off the field” and his remarks about “shithole” countries.

She continued:

“He is launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color. This is the agenda of white nationalists. Whether it is happening in chat rooms or it’s happening on national TV, and now it’s reached the White House garden.”

Omar concluded her remarks by saying that it’s time for them to “impeach this president” and “stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution.”\

You can watch above, via CNN.

