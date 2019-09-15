Congresswoman Ilhan Omar appeared on Face the Nation this morning and was asked about being directly criticized during last week’s ceremony at Ground Zero on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Margaret Brennan talked with Omar about impeachment and comments she made about U.S. border agents before bringing up how Nicholas Haros Jr. — whose mother was killed on 9/11 — called out the congresswoman and even wore a shirt saying “some people did something” on the anniversary last week.

Brennan said, “The son of one of the victims stood up and specifically called out language you had used in the past that he characterized as not respectful when referring to the three thousand people who were killed by Al-Qaeda. You said, ‘Some people did something,’ and he put it right there on his t-shirt. Do you understand why people found that offensive?”

“9/11 was an attack on all Americans,” Omar responded. “It was an attack on all of us. And I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel. But I think it is really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting, right, the aftermath of what happened after 9/11. Many Americans found themselves now having their civil rights stripped from them. And so what I was speaking to was the fact that as a Muslim, not only was I suffering as an American who was attacked on that day, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were now treating me as suspect.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com