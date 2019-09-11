Nicholas Haros Jr., whose mother was killed on 9/11, used his speech at a New York City memorial event to bash Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her controversial remarks about the terror attacks.

As Nicholas opened his speech at Ground Zero with a tribute to his mother, Frances Haros, he wore a black shirt bearing the words “some people did something?” The quote references a speech Omar gave to the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March.

“‘Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota to support and justify the creation of CAIR,” Haros said — hearkening back to the House Democrat’s remarks. “Today I am here to respond to you, exactly who did what to whom.”

Haros continued with further slams on Omar before extending it to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, colloquially known with Omar as “the squad.”

“Madam, objectively speaking we know who and what was done, there is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars in economic damage. Is that clear? But as to whom? I was attacked. Your relatives and friends were attacked. Our constitutional freedoms were attacked. And our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That’s what some people did. Got that now?”

For the sake of context, here are the Omar remarks Haros was referring to. Note that Omar did not frame her remarks through the lens of questioning what happened on 9/11.

“Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Omar’s comments were the subject of controversy earlier this year, culminating in President Donald Trump posting a video that juxtaposed her remarks with 9/11 footage. Critics accused Omar of downplaying the tragedy while defenders argued that she was trying to make a broader point about how Muslims were treated in the aftermath of 9/11.

Omar has defended her alligience to the Constitution after her comments drew outrage, and here’s what she had to say amid today’s remembrances:

September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil. I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2019

