‘I’m Not Rationalizing It, But I Am’: Fox & Friends Backs Their Twitter-Banned Colleague, While Also Lauding Elon Musk Giving Left a ‘Dose of Its Own Medicine’

Fox & Friends Sunday debated Elon Musk’s move to suspend the accounts of multiple journalists, including their colleague: Fox Business reporter Susan Li.

Li’s account was among those that were suspended when Musk recently went after those on Twitter who reported on the movements of his private jet, which was tracked with publicly available information. Several of these accounts were restored over the weekend amid mass criticism for the suspension, but Li’s account was not brought back, and Musk still appears to be shutting down accounts from those he doesn’t like.

During a conversation about big tech, Fox & Friends talked about Li receiving a permanent ban from Twitter after she contradicted Musk’s claim of being doxxed by those who were following his plane.

“We all had ambivalent feelings about Elon Musk suspending people that he claims are doxxing him,” said Rachel Campos-Duffy. “We do know that he is engaging in some very dangerous work. There’s a lot of very powerful people who do not want — or never even thought or dreamed — that Elon Musk would do what he’s doing, which is exposing the nexus of power and collusion between the federal government and Twitter. So he has actually put out there, hey, I’ve never had suicidal thoughts, you know, I don’t want to wind up dead. And so I think he’s taking this seriously. Some people say he’s taking it too far. Clearly, Susan Li thinks he is.”

Pete Hegseth weighed in next, calling for Li’s reinstatement while simultaneously praising Musk.

Listen, I loved having the Left getting a little dose of its own medicine, but ultimately, it’s Elon Musk’s company. I’m not rationalizing it, but I am. It’s his company and he can do whatever he wants. It’s a private company… He’s exposing the collaboration between the company and the government which is where it becomes illegal and a violation of the First Amendment. But he could suspend my account right now, and I wouldn’t have any recourse, per se, other than to sue the company under their terms of service, which they could do. But hopefully, Susan Li’s restored right away, as the other ones were. Certainly should not [be banned]. But if I owned a company and I didn’t want my private flights to be shown, I’d probably ban that account too…Not Susan Li’s.

Will Cain — who concurred with Hegseth’s sentiment calling for Li’s account to be restored — labeled the situation controversial, describing it as a clash between Musk’s need for safety with the concerns about how to properly limit free speech.

Watch above via Fox News.

