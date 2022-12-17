Fox Business Journo Left Behind After Musk Lifts Suspensions, Denies Twitter CEO Was Ever Doxxed

Fox Business reporter Susan Li remains banned from Twitter after Elon Musk lifted a number of account suspensions on Saturday.

The suspensions of a number of journalists stem back to an account that tracked the movements of Musk’s private jet. Musk suspended that account this week after previously claiming he never would and then targeted a people in the media, including the pundit Aaron Rupar and CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

Musk claimed posting someone’s real-time location violates Twitter policy and puts lives at risk. The suspensions, however, were met with a wave of criticism.

Musk reinstated the accounts on Saturday after releasing a poll asking users whether he should end the suspensions immediately or in seven days. More than three million Twitter users voted in the poll, and a majority said the suspensions should end “now.”

Li informed Fox’s Neil Cavuto on Saturday morning though that her account was still suspended. As of Saturday afternoon, the status remains the same.

Li blasted Musk for claiming he was doxxed and said she was suspended after the initial round of suspensions as she was covering the story of the suspensions themselves.

“In the course of my reporting covering the suspension of Twitter accounts, all of them tweeted or retweeted links to the ElonJet account, so I wanted to do my own due diligence,” Li said.

The reporter said she dug into the tracking of Musk’s private jet and found even the FAA told her it was “pretty much” impossible to keep the information that was being posted private. This, she argued, means Musk was not doxxed as people were sharing publicly available information. It was after reporting this that she found herself in the same boat as the other journalists. Now she finds herself stranded with a select few others.

“I found myself [with] the same suspension — permanently banned! It hasn’t been lifted as of yet this morning,” she reported.

“Could there have been anything else that could have motivated this?” Cavuto asked.

“You mean, my personality?” Li jokingly asked.

Cavuto noted Li has been critical of Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Li actually referred to Musk in the interview as “brilliant,” saying there’s “no doubt that Elon Musk is one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs on the planet maybe in the past generation and he’s bent the arc of history twice whether it’s with Tesla or SpaceX.”

She did note, however, Musk has had his fair share of “strikes” and Twitter might be one of them, noting investors in his other companies are likely hoping Musk can assign a new CEO and walk away from Twitter soon.

