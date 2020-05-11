Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade pushed for the economy to quickly re-open throughout the country, while his co-hosts urged caution in the face of a pandemic that has spread rapidly throughout the country and claimed some 80,000 lives.

Kilmeade spoke about “people in rural and suburban communities besides themselves who want to do this horrible thing that is keep their family fed,” as the show covered dire economic forecasts from the White House.

“Like, if you have a dealership in Pennsylvania. Like if you have a gym in Illinois where outside of Chicago, everything is decreasing rapidly but you have governors going I’m going to wait and change the rules again?” Kilmeade said. “I feel so bad for these people who want to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ainsley Earhardt hedged somewhat, saying “I think everyone wants to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we’re all going a little stir-crazy, but we have to do this the responsible way.” She went to acknowledge the latest national unemployment projections and how they are now comparable with the Great Depression.

“Those are lives too. People are out of work. Everyone wants to get back to normal,” said Earhardt. “I was talking to a friend yesterday who said she went into New York City to pick up her mail. She said over the weekend the weather was nice so she said everyone was out and about in New York City. And she said I feel like everyone is getting a little tired of this. But, if we reopen, we just want to do it safely.”

“They gotta get to the mayors, the county executives,” Kilmeade said, arguing for states to take a county by county approach to re-opening. “That’s hard work. They gotta get out of their state houses and do the hard work.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]