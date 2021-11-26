‘Is it Made Out of Unicorn Meat!’: ‘Outnumbered’ Panel Expresses Astonishment at Gillian Turner’s $132 Turkey

Fox News’ Outnumbered panel on Friday expressed astonishment over correspondent Gillian Turner’s $132 Turkey.

Discussing economic issues impacting Americans this Thanksgiving and holiday season in which the blame has been aimed toward President Joe Biden, Turner mentioned that her turkey “weighed 17 Ibs., 3 ounces and it cost $132.”

“That is outrageous,” said Carley Shimkus, laughing.

“What is that turkey made out of, Gillian,” asked Steve Doocy, flabbergasted.

“Are there diamond earnings inside,” joked Turner.

“Is it made of unicorn meat,” asked Shimkus sarcastically.

“We went to the local butcher,” said Turner. “I was like, I didn’t even know what to say when they rang me up…”

“Do you go to the Gucci grocery store because I’ve never heard of a $175 turkey,” asked Doocy, whom Turner corrected when it came to the turkey’s price.

“Welll, Gillian, I hope it was all dark meat,” said Shimuks. “That’s the best kind.”

“True,” said Morgan Ortagus.

Toward the end of the show, the $132 turkey matter came up.

“Do you have any suggestions with what we can do with turkey feet because the butcher gave me the feet with this $132 Turkey,” asked Turner.

“No,” exclaimed Doocy.

“A feet smoothie,” asked Turner.

“Put in a stocking you make a soup,” said Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier. “They helped give flavor. I started my stock at 4:30 this morning.”

“Is there bourbon in your smoothie, Carly,” Ortagus asked Shimkus.

“Steve, is there bourbon in my smoothie,” asked Shimkus.

“Just a hint,” said Doocy, who then took a drink from what appeared to be a smoothie.

“I’m off the clock in 30 seconds so there should be,” said Shimkus.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com