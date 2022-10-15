‘Is Mike Pence Dead Yet?’ Trump on a Toilet Headlines Parody Final Hearing Of The January 6 Committee in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off the third episode of the new season by lampooning the final hearing of the January 6 Committee, featuring a video “exhibit” of former President Donald Trump on a toilet.

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion was the guest host and musical guest on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. According to her hometown Houston Chronicle, the WAP-per is joining rare company as only the second woman rapper to do this double-duty:

Megan will be the eighth rapper to take on both roles and only the second female rapper. MC Hammer was the first in 1991. Here’s a quick history of who else has done it: 1991 – MC Hammer 2003 and 2004 – Queen Latifah 2004 – Snoop Dogg 2006 – Ludacris 2014 and 2016 – Drake 2018 – Donald Glover/Childish Gambino 2019 – Chance the Rapper

Megan shot some promos with Heidi Gardner in which they promised a “Hot Girl SNL”:

MEGAN THEE STALLION: What’s up, y’all? Megan Thee stallion. I’ll be the host and musical guest this week on SNL. HEIDI GARDNER: And I’m Heidi Gardner, and I’ll be doing comedy and magic this week on SNL. MEGAN THEE STALLION: Heidi. HEIDI GARDNER: Well, you’re doing two things. I got jealous. MEGAN THEE STALLION: Well, don’t tell people you’re doing magic if you’re not. HEIDI GARDNER: If I’m not what? Megan. Wow. Doubting me. MEGAN THEE STALLION: What’s up with Megan? Thee stallion. And I’ll be the host and musical guest this week on SNL. HEIDI GARDNER: And let me tell you, it’s going to be a real hot girl SNL

But before Megan could begin her hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 935th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The very first cold open — on October 11, 1975 — lasted only 96 seconds and featured Chevy Chase uttering the catchphrase as a confused production assistant on a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. It has evolved into an often-elaborate and anticipated part of the show that can run closer to ten minutes.

This week, the cold open featured an extended parody of this week’s final hearing, including recreations of the stunning footage that was revealed, a version of Liz Cheney who boasted “Big Dick Cheney energy,” and Trump plotting on a golden toilet.

