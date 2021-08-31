‘It Was Not Stolen, Donald Trump Lost’: Paul Ryan Hits False Election Claims as Wisconsin Republicans Push for Audit

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan sat down for a rare interview with WISN’s Kent Wainscott and denounced Donald Trump’s continued false claims about the 2020 election.

Wisconsin is one of the states where Republicans are pushing for an election audit. Governor Tony Evers called it “outrageous” that Republicans plan on spending over $600,000 on an investigation, saying, “Apparently they’re all drinking the Kool-Aid.”

Trump tried to contest the results in Wisconsin, but a recount confirmed he lost and the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected his legal team’s challenge.

Ryan bluntly told Wainscott, “President Trump lost the election, Joe Biden won the election.”

“It was not rigged, it was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear,” Ryan continued. “He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his direction, and so he legitimately lost. Is there mischief and shenanigans in elections? Sure. Is there fraud? Yes. Was it organized to the extent that it would have swung the electoral college and the presidential election? Absolutely not.”

He’s also concerned that the GOP is becoming “a party about a person and a personality.”

Ryan, who sits on the Fox Corporation board of directors, has been criticized for not being more vocal about the former president, and after he retired from Congress in 2019, a book by Tim Alberta reported Ryan saw the move as an “escape hatch” from having to work with Trump for another two years.

