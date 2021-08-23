‘It’s a Red Line’: Taliban Spox Warns Continuing Evacuations Past August 31 Deadline Will ‘Provoke a Reaction’

A spokesman for the Taliban sat down with Sky News in Doha, Qatar and warned that any attempt by the President Joe Biden or other western leaders to continue the evacuation process past the August 31st deadline would cross a “red line” and result in consequences.

Sky’s Sally Lockwood spoke with Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen about the withdrawal process, and asked whether, “if the U.S. or the UK wanted to extend the 31st of August deadline in order to continue evacuations out of the country, would you agree to that?”

“No,” he answered. “This is something you can say it’s a red line. President Biden announced that 31st of August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that.”

“It will deteriorate the relation, will create mistrust between us,” he said.

“If they are intent on continuing the occupation,” he continued, “it will provoke a reaction.”

As Lockwood asked him about oppression in the country, the motivations of people wishing to flee, and reports of violence against westerners by organized Taliban forces, Shaheen continued to deny everything. He said they are “fake reports” and “fake news.”

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin asked Pentagon spokesman John Kirby about the Taliban’s so-called “red line” for evacuations in a briefing a short time ago.

“We’ve seen the public statements by the Taliban spokesmen about their views on the 31st of August, I think we all understand that view,” Kirby said.

Watch the clips above from Sky News and Fox News Channel.

