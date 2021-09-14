‘It’s Going To Hurt the Republican Party… So It’s a Hell of a Thing’: Newsom Rebukes Larry Elder for Casting Doubt on Election Integrity

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded on Tuesday to Larry Elder’s refusal to commit to accept the results of Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election in California.

“Whether or not you win or lose, will you accept the results of the election tomorrow?” NBC’s Jacob Soboroff asked Elder on Monday.

“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter whether you are a Democrat, an independent or Republican,” said the candidate, who after being pressed by Soboroff, repeated some variation of his response four times. Elder has also baselessly suggested there will be election “shenanigans.”

Soboroff caught up with Newsom in San Francisco on Tuesday and asked the governor to respond.

“I’m taking my mask off on that one,” said Newsom, removing his face-covering as he stood on a sidewalk.

“What that message sends to the United States people all across this country, the vote somehow doesn’t matter, that the whole thing is rigged,” he said. “They are quite literally trying to dismantle democracy and trust in this country, our very nation.”

He added, “Look, I could care less [sic] what he does. I’ll accept the will of the voters, no matter what it is, period, full stop. The idea they’re even playing around with this and vandalizing trust and confidence? That’s consequential and has real impact across this country… I’ll tell you what, the irony of it, and it really is the irony, it’s going to hurt the Republican Party because they’re telling their voters, their vote doesn’t even matter. So it’s a hell of a thing.”

If a majority of voters vote to remove the governor, the candidate who receives the most votes on the flip side of the ballot will replace him. Elder is currently the frontrunner in the field, which by law cannot include Newsom, who is expected to defeat the recall effort.

Watch above via MSNBC.

