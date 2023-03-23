‘It’s Hate America First’: Joe Scarborough Rips Trump, Republicans Constantly Trashing U.S. as Nation in Decline

Joe Scarborough gave a scathing rebuke to conservatives who complain about how awful everything is in America since Donald Trump left the White House.

Scarborough’s comment came as Morning Joe acknowledged Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for warning Trump to quit talking about the 2020 election and stop prioritizing his own ego. However, Scarborough warned that the Republican Party has been “warped” by elevating election deniers and those like the former president who bash the state of the country without cease.

After citing multiple instances of Trump badmouthing America, Scarborough argued many conservatives have adopted the same posture toward the country.

It’s constant, and it’s Hate America First. It’s Blame America first, and unfortunately, this has infected a large part of the Republican Party. So you have the Republican Party and you have their mouthpieces in Trump media circles hating on the American military, saying they’d rather our military be like Russia’s, hating on law enforcement officers, defending the beating of them with American flags, or saying that law enforcement officers in the FBI are going to kick down doors and kill Americans for voting for Donald Trump, or arrest Americans for voting Trump. They hate on institutions in the government, saying we’re going to see the government kicking down doors in Iowa and killing middle-class business owners. We see them hating on colleges and universities constantly…

While Scarborough acknowledged there are issues in America’s colleges that need to be addressed, he emphasized that the Trump movement is entirely devoted to negativity and trashing the country over everything they don’t like.

“They think that Blame America First is a winning message for 2024,” he said. “It’s just not. It’s a loser.”

Scarborough concluded his tangent by saying it is possible for Republicans to critique President Joe Biden and the government without disparaging the country every waking moment.

Watch above via MSNBC.

