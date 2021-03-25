Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tore into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid reports that he gave prioritized coronavirus testing access to his family and top administration officials.

Dean has been once of Cuomo’s fiercest critics for nearly a year, ever since her in-laws died after the covid pandemic swept through their nursing home. Dean has held Cuomo personally responsible for this, and the governor is under massive, ongoing pressure to resign between his nursing home scandal, multiple sexual harassment allegations, and now the reports that the New York Department of Health was directed to give special testing access to him and his closest people.

On Thursday, Dean became emotional as she spoke to Steve Doocy about how taxing it has been leading the charge against Cuomo.

“I don’t know how much I can continue to do this, because it is really tough,” she said as her voice was cracking. “It’s tough on me and it’s tough on my family.”

When Doocy brought up the reports of Cuomo’s preferential treatment, Dean tore into the governor again as she said nursing home residents “weren’t allowed” to be tested even as the coronavirus swept through. “I think it’s just disgusting,” she said as she demanded Cuomo’s impeachment because “he doesn’t deserve to be our leader anymore.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

