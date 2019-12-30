CNN commentator Ana Navarro said former Vice President Joe Biden really needs to do better at answering recurring questions about his dealings with Ukraine and the actions of his son, Hunter.

Navarro joined New Day on Monday to discuss Biden’s recent about-face on whether he would comply with a congressional subpoena to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Navarro said Biden would do well to comply with such a subpoena, saying it would help him “draw a stark contrast” from Trump and show he has nothing to hide.

She went on to warn, however, that Biden will continue to be hounded on these issues, so he must learn how to address them:

“He should go make the argument nothing was illegal that was done, but I also think, politically, this is going to continue coming up for Biden. There’s absolutely no shot either in the primary or much less in a general, should he make it, this will not come up and he needs to have tight, consistent answers that are logical, not defensive, not emotional. This is going to continue coming up. He needs to know how to deal with it, because it’s not going away.”

Democratic strategist Aisha Moodie-Mills agreed with Navarro, saying that Biden’s campaign is “constantly cringing” by his undisciplined statements and “he needs to stick to some talking points” about his son’s work with Burisma and other matters. Navarro continued by saying that when Biden is questioned about this again, he needs to call out Republicans who are “coddling up to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and have no issue with Trump properties making money out of Trump being in the White House.”

