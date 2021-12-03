White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave an update on Friday to a question Fox News’ Peter Doocy had the previous day and said she looked forward to seeing his network report on it – saying this as Fox News was airing the White House press briefing.

On Thursday, Doocy asked about what the Biden administration has been doing in response to the most recent mass thefts in California.

“Big cities are dealing with smash-and-grab robberies,” said Doocy. “A record number of police officers have been shot and killed this year. What is President Biden going to do about all this lawlessness?”

Psaki responded:

Well, Peter, I would say that, one, the president proposed additional funding in his budget over the funding that had been proposed by the prior president to increase and support local police departments, to make sure we keep cops on the beat, and we ensure that local communities are working in partnership to crack down on crime and any dangers they see in their community. So, that’s one of the steps. We’ve also worked with a range of communities across the country on strike forces, as you know — something we’ve talked about in the past. We’re continuing to implement that from the Department of Justice. But the president absolutely believes that community police forces can have an important, instrumental effect in helping keep communities safe.

On Friday, Psaki provided an update to Doocy’s question that she learned after Thursday’s White House press briefing.

“The Justice Department, the FBI and the federal law enforcement, have been in touch and in contact with jurisdictions where we have seen this high level of retail theft,” she said. “So, for example, in Los Angeles we’ve seen a rash of robberies. The FBI is providing assistance to a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the L.A. Police Department.

“I’d also note that on top of that the Department of Justice announced last week, that San Francisco, where a number of high-profile retail thefts have happened, will get money to hire 50 more police officers through the COPS program that the president has champion,” continued Psaki. “That came as part of a nearly $150 million in similar grants nationwide.”

After Doocy expressed his thanks for the update, Psaki said, “I look forward to seeing it on Fox later today.”

“It’s on Fox right now,” said Doocy, appearing to point at a camera.

“Okay, I bet it is,” said Psaki, smiling.

That moment elicited some laughter in the room.

