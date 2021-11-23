J.D. Vance Praises Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Manly Virtue’: He ‘Made Good Decisions’ Instead of Staying Home Playing Video Games

Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance said Kyle Rittenhouse “made good decisions” and extolled the 18-year-old’s “manly virtue.”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges last week after he fatally shot two people and wounded another during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020. His defense team argued he acted in self-defense.

Speaking with Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, the Hillbilly Elegy author said Rittenhouse “saw no one protecting the businesses, the people, the community. So he went down there and did it.”

Vance slammed the media, saying they had “slandered and lied about” Rittenhouse.

“And instead of rewarding him,” said Vance, “Instead of saying you know, ‘Isn’t good that a 17-year-old kid who was raised by a single mother made good decisions and decided to be a positive force in his community?’ they slandered and lied about him. They treated basic manly virtue as White supremacy.”

He continued, “It’s not just about Kyle Rittenhouse. It’s about, what kind of young men do we want to raise in our communities? What kind of virtue do we want our leaders to promote? Certainly not the people who are burning Kenosha, Wisconsin dow. We wanna promote the types of virtues that exist in Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Gorka said what Rittenhouse did on that fateful day “is what any man should do.”

“Yeah, that’s exactly right,” replied Vance, who said Rittenhouse, then 17, had been invited there to protect businesses.

“I mean, what do we want our young men to do? To ignore the call to say, ‘No. You know, you guys are on your own. I’m going to sit at home and play video games.’ Or do we want people to go there and put out the fires when the bad guys start them? I think it’s important for us to not just say yes, it’s good that he was acquitted, but to actually defend that the decisions that led them there in the first place because I think that they were good decisions.”

In an interview with CNN last week, Chris Cuomo asked Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards, “Does he wish he hadn’t gone that night?”

“A hundred times over,” Richards replied. “I’ve had talks — Kyle said, ‘If I had to do it all over again and had any idea something like this could happen, I wouldn’t do it.’

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com