J.D. Vance appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, one day after winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio. The political newbie used the Fox News platform to trash Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush adviser, Karl Rove.

Carlson noted Vance had previously been critical of Donald Trump, who ultimately endorsed him.

“What’s so interesting is that the rap against you was that you were a fraud,” said Tucker Carlson. “‘J.D. Vance was skeptical of Trump, now he’s all-in on Trump’s agenda.’ But if you were a fraud, they would’ve sent you money. My impression was they hated you because they suspected you were sincere.”

Vance agreed with the host’s assessment.

“I think that’s exactly right, Tucker,” Vance replied, who then took shots at Rove.

If you think of some of my biggest enemies in this primary – you know the slimeball Karl Rove, who shipped a lot of American jobs overseas and got rich in the process, and also sent a lot of Americans to die in stupid conflicts. You know, Karl Rove spent a lot of money, he wrote a lot of op-eds criticizing my candidacy, even called my donors after Trump endorsed me, encouraging them to drop my campaign. So, in a lot of ways the what this revealed is that you have some very corrupt political consultants in the Republican Party who despise their own voters.

Carlson replied, “Yeah. Honesty is the essence I think of what people want.”

Rove has been a Fox News contributor since 2008.

Vance will face Rep. Tim Ryan in November.

