Jacob Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, called for an end to the violent and destructive protests that happened following the police shooting that left her son paralyzed from the waist down.

In a Tuesday night interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Jackson provided updates on her son’s condition and spoke of how her family has been holding together. This came after a public address earlier in the day where Jackson and the rest of Blake’s relatives gave an emotional address about the shooting while also condemning the unrest Kenosha has seen over the last three days.

When asked if she had anything more to say to the people demonstrating, she said she and her family were “quite frankly disgusted” by events that took place amid the protests.

“As his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. You shouldn’t do it. People shouldn’t do it anyway,” Jackson said. “To use my child or any other mother or father’s child, our tragedy to react in that manner is just not acceptable. And it’s not helping Jacob. It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men or women who has suffered in these areas.”

Watch above, via CNN.

