Jacob Blake’s Parents Condemn Rioting, Offer Tearful Response to His Shooting by Police: ‘They Shot My Son Seven Times…Like He Didn’t Matter’

The parents of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back by police seven times as he attempted to enter his car, publicly addressed the shooting for the first time on Tuesday.

During a press conference with his attorney, Ben Crump, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake Sr. offered a quick prayer before becoming emotional about the shooting of his son, who remains in the hospital in serious condition and who has experienced paralysis in his legs.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out in support of my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him,” Blake’s father said, before his voice cracked and tears welled up in his eyes. “They shot my son seven times. Seven times! Like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being, and he matters.”

Then, Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, addressed the highly fraught moment of the shooting and the nights of protests and unrest that have followed.

“As I drove through the city, I noticed a lot of damage. It doesn’t reflect my son or my family,” Jackson said, also growing emotional. “If Jacob knew what was going on, as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased. So I really am asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts.”

“Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians: do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts,” she pleaded. “We need healing. As I pray for my son’s healing, physically, emotionally and spiritually, I also have been praying, even before this, for the healing of our country.”

“How dare we hate what we are. We are humans. God did not make one type of tree or flower or fish or grass or rock. How dare we you ask him to make one type of human that looks just like you,” Jackson added. “I am not talking to just caucasian people. I am talking to everyone. White, black, Japanese, Chinese, red, brown. No one is superior to the other. The only supreme being is God himself. Please, let’s begin to pray for healing for our nation.”

“We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what’s going to happen when we fall because a house that is against each other cannot stand,” she said in conclusion. “To all of the police officers, I am praying for you and your families. To all of the citizens, my black and brown sisters and brothers, I’m praying for you. I believe that you are an intelligent being just like the rest of us. Everybody. Let’s use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

