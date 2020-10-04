CNN’s Jake Tapper opened State of the Union Sunday sending well-wishes to President Donald Trump, while also calling out the White House for the “confusion” surrounding the president’s current condition.

The president is still in Walter Reed as of this morning being treated for the coronavirus, and Tapper noted the photos and video shared by Trump and the White House just yesterday.

“But we have to say, information about the president’s condition has been confusing at best,” Tapper continued. “On Saturday, President Trump’s doctors briefed the public on the president’s condition. The obfuscated on critical questions such as whether or not the president had received oxygen, and refused to give basic information about, say, his temperature.”

After that briefing, Tapper noted, Mark Meadows was telling reporters that the president’s condition was concerning.

He continued:

“Right now, it is of the utmost importance for the white house to provide you, the American people, with information, accurate information, factual information about the president’s condition. We asked the White House for someone to be here to do just that today. We asked for the vice president or the chief of staff or the communications director or the president’s physician. We asked for members of the coronavirus task force, including Health Secretary Azar or Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx or the surgeon general or the director of the NIH or the CDC director or the top vaccine adviser or Jared Kushner or the national security adviser. The White House declined to provide any of them — any of them — to update you on the president’s condition. Instead they referred us to the president’s political campaign.”

“We told them we would be happy to take the campaign manager,” Tapper added, before noting that campaign manager Bill Stepien has also tested positive.

You can watch above, via CNN.

