CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with ousted DHS cyber official Chris Krebs Friday to discuss the election conspiracies still being pushed by President Donald Trump and others.

One thing that Tapper touched on is a recent debate about how all the concerns about attacks on U.S. democracy were either overstated or unfounded because the system worked in the end.

Tapper took note of the argument people have made that “no matter what President Trump said and no matter what some of the crazier people out there advocating for him said, the system worked, the states certified the elections.”

But he said he doesn’t quite agree with that and posed to Krebs that things would be even more fragile if the election were closer:

“The system worked, but only because Biden won overwhelmingly. If it had been a thousand votes in one state, who knows what would have happened. And only because of certain people who, despite their party allegiance, like you, you’re a Republican, or the city commissioner in Philadelphia, Al Schmidt, is a Republican, or Raffensperger, secretary of state in Georgia who’s a Republican. Only because of a handful — literally, like maybe 20, 25 Republicans stood up for what’s right — I think it’s more fragile than some people are saying.”

He asked Krebs for his take on that, and Krebs said with a sigh, “I’m not sure. Right? I think it’s a good question. It’s an open question.”

Krebs made a point of talking up how Pennsylvania and Georgia got voting machines that produced a paper trail that could be vetted. He said we need “100 percent paper” and meaningful audits across the country, as well as investing in more civic education.

You can watch above, via CNN.

