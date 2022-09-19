Jake Tapper Hits Trump for ‘Winking and Nodding’ at ‘Insane’ QAnon Conspiracy Theories

Jake Tapper expressed alarm at overtures former President Donald Trump has made to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

The overarching theory holds that Trump was elected in 2016 to help uncover and stop a massive hidden pedophile ring run by wealthy elites and liberals. It is a fringe theory, albeit one with real consequences.

Last year, a California man and QAnon adherent killed his two children. He told police he did it because he believed them to be “monsters” with “serpent DNA” given to them by their mother. Earlier this month, a QAnon believer in Michigan murdered his wife and wounded his daughter before being shot and killed by police.

Tapper opened by pointing to Trump’s rally on Saturday in Ohio.

“There were many bizarre moments, including what appears to be echoes of the QAnon conspiracy theory, propaganda that trump has shared in recent weeks.” the CNN host said on Monday’s installment of The Lead.

Tapper welcomed Sara Sidner, who noted some recent nods Trump has given to QAnon followers.

“This weekend, Trump made a very ominous and dark speech about the decline of America,” she began. “And while doing so, music began playing, and the music sounded exactly like a song called, ‘WWGOWGA’ – Where We Go One, We Go All, is what that stands for. It’s a slogan that was co-opted by QAnon conspiracy theorists.”

Sidner then pointed to an image on Trump’s social media platform – Truth Social – that Trump shared.

“But that pales in comparison to something much more overt that Trump did that indicated a synergy with QAnon,” she continued, as the image appeared on the screen. “You see it there. He’s wearing a Q lapel pin with the words ‘The storm is coming’ emblazoned across the bottom there. This is a direct reference to the QAnon conspiracy that Trump is going to return to power and get rid of his opponents by jailing or executing them.”

She noted that some QAnon believers think Democrats “are evil, that they drink the blood of children, and that they are part of a shadowy cabal of pedophiles.”

Tapper said he’s troubled by Trump’s behavior.

“It’s unsettling, because people who believe in this insane theory have actually taken the law into their own hands and killed individuals,” he said. “What is the danger of a president engaging and winking and nodding with this group of conspiracy theorists, beyond just the sheer madness of what they believe?”

Sidner noted in June, the FBI issued a report warning about potential violent acts.

“The report suggests the failure of QAnon predictions to materialize has not led to followers leaving and abandoning their conspiracy theories,” she said. “There’s a belief that individuals need to take greater control of the direction of the movement than ever before. And the FBI thinks that may lead to more violence.”

“Insane,” Tapper concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

