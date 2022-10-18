‘The N-Word Is Super Big On Gab’: Jake Tapper Joins Far-Right Platform With An ‘Open Mind,’ Finds a ‘Cesspool of Hate’

Jake Tapper reported on Monday night that he found a “cesspool of hate” when he joined the right wing social media platform Gab, a place where the CNN host claimed the “N-word is super big.”

Tapper jumped onto Gab for a report on right wing social media alternative platforms, which have gotten new scrutiny with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, announcing he’s looking to purchase Parler after being suspended from Twitter for an anti-Semitic post. Ye has also tease that he wants former President Donald Trump to join the platform. Trump already posts to his own Truth Social as he’s been banned from Twitter and other platforms. Ye also already met with Elon Musk, currently in the midst of a massive deal to take over Twitter.

For his report, Tapper decided to jump onto the social media platform he feels has the “lowest standards” when it comes to moderation. Gab also receives 10 times more monthly visitors than Parler, Tapper reported. He revealed it wasn’t long before he found anti-Semitism being proudly displayed by some Gab users.

“I clicked on explore, which took me to popular posts across Gab. I came in with an open mind and immediately Gab hit me with this post, quote, ‘we are in a war time, but it’s a quiet war time perpetrated by the Jew,’ with a picture of Adolf Hitler. And there was plenty more where that came from,” Tapper said. “The n-word is super big on Gab. It is a cesspool of hate.”

According to Tapper, he saw similar results on Parler, though less of it.

Tapper exclaimed Gab “doesn’t seem to care about hate speech,” with no policing of it, but noted they do have rules on impersonating others and advertising on the platform.

“So, again, Gab too does not just allow any speech. It takes precautions,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to care about hate speech, however.”

Tapper added his tumble down the Gab rabbit hole included “more hideously racist posts than I’ve ever seen in one place in my life.”

