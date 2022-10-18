Jake Tapper on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Name a Deranged Conspiracy Theory – and This Woman Believes It’

Jake Tapper took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to task for her endorsement of various conspiracy theories over the years.

The CNN host called Greene an “extremist” who is tolerated and even “embraced” by her fellow Republicans because of her preternatural ability to fundraise and receive the clout that goes with it. Tapper then aired a series of clips interspersed with his commentary.

GREENE [clip]: Many in our government are actively worshipping Satan. TAPPER: Name a deranged conspiracy theory – and this woman believes it. Q-Anon? Check. GREENE [clip]: Q is anonymous, but he seems to be completely for the good. TAPPER: 9/11 truthism? You bet. GREENE [clip]: The so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon, it’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon. TAPPER: Mass shootings staged by the U.S. Government? Of course. GREENE [clip]: How do you get avid gun owners and people that support the Second Amendment to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation? How do you do that? Maybe you accomplish that by performing a mass shooting into a crowd that is very likely to be conservative…. Is that what happened in Las Vegas? TAPPER: No, it’s not.

Tapper stated that in previous years, such behavior would have earned Greene a “political death sentence.” But, he said, her status as an effective fundraiser and “MAGA celebrity” has elevated her status within the GOP.

“She sat front row as House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out his plans for the Republican takeover in November,” he continued. “And in recent days, she told the New York Times, ‘I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway. And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it… And that’s not in any way a threat at all.'”

Tapper mocked Greene’s disclaimer.

“Nice political party you got here, Kevin,” the host said. “Be a shame if anything happened to it.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com