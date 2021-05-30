Jake Tapper Presses GOP Rep. Who Voted Against Creating 1/6 Commission: You Supported Select Committee on Benghazi

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned a Republican congressman on Sunday on why he voted against establishing the 1/6 commission.

Tapper told Congressman Mike McCaul (R- TX) he was “surprised to read” he voted against the legislation. He played part of his interview with Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza, the mother and partner of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Tapper brought up a statement McCaul made back in 2014 about the need for Congress to investigate Benghazi. At the time, McCaul said, “We owe it to the victims, their families and the American people to find out the truth. We must have justice, and we must have accountability. It is my hope a Select Committee will produce both.”

“I agreed with you then,” Tapper said, “but I wonder why you don’t have the same feeling here about this commission.”

McCaul responded, “I view this not as an overview of policy like the 9/11 Commission did. It’s a criminal investigation. A criminal case. In my judgment, that properly falls within the purview of the Department of Justice, where I worked for many years, rather than a politically appointed commission.”

He said right now “let’s let this DOJ investigation go forward” and added he wants “all the answers as to what happened on January 6th, and then report it to Congress.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]